Here's what a planned £1.5m investment programme will mean for Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena

More than £1.5m is to be invested into Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena.

The FlyDSA Arena will see major infrastructure development including a new ice plant, electrical works, dressing room refurbishment and further improvements in its counter terrorism measures.

Take That perform. Photo by Ant Longstaff

The Sheffield City Trust, the not-for-profit organisation that operates the FlyDSA Arena, reinvests all profits back into its facilities and services, benefitting the city of Sheffield.

Home to the Sheffield Steelers, the new ice-plant will be installed during the ice hockey close season, ready for the start of the 2020/21 season in August. Replacing the original 30-year old equipment underlines Sheffield City Trust’s commitment to sustainability.

The new equipment and associated electrical work will provide a more environmentally-friendly, efficient performance; reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions as well as providing better quality ice for ice-hockey and touring shows, such as Disney on Ice.

Extra security measures will also be installed at the venue following a comprehensive counter terrorism survey to ensure the Arena remains at the forefront of safety and security.

Sheffield Steelers in action

This investment comes following news that the FlyDSA Arena is in the Top 100 Arenas worldwide. Industry publication Pollstar released figures for 2019 showing the FlyDSA Arena is the 65th busiest Arena in the World and 7th busiest in the UK.

January saw 15 events completed with over 130,000 fans visiting the FlyDSA Arena. February has sold-out gigs from The Stereophonics and The Script, Boxing events and a number of Sheffield Steelers ice hockey fixtures. Cirque Du Soleil, Premier League Darts, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals, Harry Styles, Gerry Cinnamon & Stormzy are already confirmed for the rest of 2020.

Head of SIVLive Dominic Stokes said: “The history and heritage of this amazing venue is what makes it so special. With the support of Sheffield City Council, the investment in the FlyDSA Arena will ensure it remains one of the best multi-functional spaces in the region, promoting our great city and supporting Sheffield City Trust’s aim of improving the health & wellbeing of the people of Sheffield.

"The Sheffield Steelers have been a revelation this year with fantastic performances on the ice and phenomenal support and attendances from the fans. Investing in our infrastructure ensures our back of house experience continues to improve for promoters, acts and event organisers ensuring Sheffield remains at the forefront of the industry.”