Here's what is happening to the former home of Headingley nightspot Trio

THE former home of popular Leeds bar Trio is to be transformed into offices.

ATC Properties Ltd has received planning permission to convert the former home of the bar and restaurant in the Headingley area into high specification, Grade A offices.

How the new office complex could appear.

The new building will be named 44 North Lane with developers investing in constructing another floor.

The main entrance will also be moved to the rear to create large open plan floor plates.

Speaking about the new development, David Barrass, managing director of ATC Properties Ltd, said: “With the building occupying such a prominent location in Headingley, it gave us a great opportunity to create an ultramodern workspace to reflect the vibrant and contemporary atmosphere associated with the area.

The bar in its former days.

“Once complete, we believe it will set a benchmark for other developments in this part of town.”

Nick Salkeld, director of Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “Headingley has been the home of some of the most successful creative businesses in Leeds and it continues to attract companies operating within this sector.

“However, with the rise of digital agencies, many of the buildings are not set up to provide the workspace needed to cater for modern working practices. This has therefore led to a significant amount of interest in the new offices prior to their official launch.”