Here’s what winning a YP Excellence in Business Award meant to Bagnalls

Winning the Apprenticeship Award at The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards has given painting and decorating giant Bagnalls greater recognition from its customers and suppliers, its boss has claimed.

The Shipley-based family business took the top honour in the category at last year’s event for its stellar apprenticeship programme which has long been a vital part of the company’s business strategy and has produced employees who are now working at the top end of the company.

Its managing director Stephen Bagnall – the sixth generation of his family to run the business – said the award was a massive vote of confidence in the firm’s approach to staff recruitment and development.

“It was very pleasing to win such a prestigious award,” he said.

“Becoming winners at The Yorkshire Post awards felt like it really set us apart. We really believe in apprentices here and it has been integral here for many, many years. Getting that recognition from The Yorkshire Post was a really big win for us. It has allowed us to gain greater recognition from our customers and suppliers.”

Stephen Bagnall''Alfred Bagnall & Sons Limited, Shipley. 13 June 2016. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The Bagnalls apprenticeship programme dates back to the nineteenth century and typically apprentices comprise around 10 per cent of its workforce.

Typically staff stay with the firm for around 11 years and the firm has worked on structures of national importance such as the old War Ministry and the former Wembley Stadium.

Its clients have included the likes of Morrisons, NG Bailey, Marks & Spencer, Virgin, Network Rail, Kings Cross, JCB, Jaguar LandRover, Whitbread, Premier Inns and Unilever.

Mr Bagnall’s comments come as The Yorkshire Post announces it is to extend the deadline for entries until Friday, June 14.

The 2019 event sees professional services giant Grant Thornton once again back the Companies with a Turnover of between £10m and £50m and Yorkshire Bank is again sponsoring the Companies with a Turnover up to £10m category.

They are joined in the main sponsor pantheon by private equity giant LDC is to back the Entrepreneur category.

Elsewhere, rail operator LNER will sponsor the Young Business category, CityFibre is sponsoring Technology and Digital, Associated British Ports is backing Exporter of the Year and Openreach will back the Innovation Award.

In addition there are categories for companies with a turnover over £50m, Manufacturer of the Year, Social Mobility Award, Commercial Development of the Year, Community Award, Business Leader of the Year, Outstanding Employer and Turnaround.

Judging will take place in early September though the entire process involves two stages; the first being an online submission made through our website by June 14 and if successful, entrants may then be visited at their place of business by our judges for stage two.

These visits usually take place between June and September and allow judges to learn more about your company and why you think you should win.

Last year’s big winners were Willerby Homes, Twinkl and Production Park.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “In these uncertain times we must back Yorkshire business to the hilt and celebrate the world class work that is done here.”