Here’s why Emirates airline is coming to Leeds tomorrow

International airline Emirates doesn’t operate any flights out of Yorkshire but it will be coming to Leeds tomorrow, September 6.

Emirates has continued to expand with the recent addition of new routes and more aircraft.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Leeds city centre. The event will start at 9am.

Emirates is looking for both women and men to fill new positions which it says have been created due to the continued growth.

What the airline is looking for

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president UK for Emirates, outlined what the airline is looking for from interested applicants.

He said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

“This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants need to arrive at the open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

Flights and benefits

Cabin crew are being offered a full employment package, with a range of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover as well as discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

Reach requirements

Potential applicants need to be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the open day, although this is not mandatory.

Mr Jewsbury said: “Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to 158 destinations across six continents operating a fleet of 269 wide-body aircraft.

For more information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salaries and benefits, go to: http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/