High-voltage power contractor Smith Brothers secures engineering contract

High-voltage power contractor Smith Brothers has secured an Independent Connection Provider (ICP) contract with sustainable energy specialist P3P Partners, to provide turnkey electrical engineering services on a forthcoming project in North Yorkshire.

P3P is a provider of combined heat and power (CHP) services and develops energy-efficient centres across the UK. It has previously delivered solutions to household names as Jaguar Land Rover and Hilton Hotels.

P3P located the site, negotiated with the landowner and Northern Powergrid and secured the connection. It has now appointed Elland-based Smith Brothers as the ICP for the forthcoming mixed technology project.

Smith Brothers will be responsible for delivering a 66kV, 49.9MW ICP connection and private works across the site.

The scheme of work will include the design, construction, installation and testing of a Northern Powergrid 66kV substation and a private 66/33kV substation.

The team will also be required to conduct specialist Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) for a section of the cable route, due to the nature of the site.

Dave Ogden, managing director at Smith Brothers, said: “We are delighted to be working with P3P once again – particularly on one of our own sites. As one of the CHP sector’s biggest players, it’s great to cement their place within our growing client portfolio with this second project.

“Of course, we are no strangers to complex renewables assignments, having completed over 50 large-scale connections in the past year alone.”

Evan Thomson, project manager at P3P, said: “We have worked with the Smith Brothers team previously and were impressed by their efficient project management and delivery. We’re looking forward to working with the team on this and subsequent schemes.”