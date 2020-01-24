Hipgnosis buys catalogue from songwriter who wrote hits for Cher, Kylie Minogue and Girls Aloud

Hipgnosis Songs today revealed that it had acquired the music catalogue from a songwriter who wrote hits for Cher, Kylie Minogue and Girls Aloud.

The board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its Investment Adviser, The Family (Music) Limited has announced that the company has acquired a music catalogue from three times Ivor Novello award winning British songwriter and producer, Brian Higgins.

Over the last 25 years Mr Higgins has produced and co-written more than 35 top 10 hits for artists including Cher, Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud and The Sugababes.

In 1998, Mr Higgins co-wrote Cher's Grammy winning hit 'Believe' which reached Number 1 in 21 countries, selling over 11 million copies worldwide.

Mr Higgins has collaborated closely with Girls Aloud, helping them become the UK's biggest selling girl group of the 21st century, with over 4.3 million singles sales and four million albums sold in the UK alone.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Brian Higgins' worldwide copyright, ownership and financial interest, including the writer share, of his catalogue comprising 362 songs.

Brian Higgins was represented by manager Mark Beaven at AAM and lawyer Michael Guido at Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Brian Higgins to the Hipgnosis family. He is one of the finest writers of the last 25 years and 'Believe' in particular is an evergreen song that has gained iconic status."

Brian Higgins said "I started Xenomania in 1996 and to see it in 2020 as a standalone independent record label and publishing company is something that gives me deep pride and great joy. I'm very grateful to Merck and Hipgnosis for the opportunity they have presented me to guarantee the labels presence in the worldwide music landscape for decades to come."