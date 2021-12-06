Historic Grade II-listed Flemingate House in Beverley is transformed to enable Linkage College to grow and create jobs

Flemingate House, which is almost 200 years old, has undergone a £525,000 transformation to bring it back into use as the Beverley base of Linkage College, part of Linkage Community Trust.

The Lincolnshire-based charity supports people with learning disabilities and difficulties to access care, further education and employment to enable them to realise their full potential.

The restoration project is the latest phase of a long-term programme by regeneration company Wykeland Group to bring the Flemingate area of Beverley back to life.

From left, David Donkin, Wykeland Group Property Director; Sarah Boughen, Assistant Principal, East Riding Campus, Linkage College; and Valerie Waby, Chief Executive, Linkage Community Trust; outside Flemingate House, the new home of Linkage College in Beverley.

The investment is focused around the Flemingate retail and leisure destination, which is Beverley’s largest ever regeneration scheme.

Opened in 2015, Flemingate was developed by Wykeland on the site of the former Hodgson’s Tannery, which was one of Beverley’s biggest employers until it closed in the 1970s.

Hull-based Wykeland has continued to invest in and around the Flemingate centre, including renovating and remodelling the Minster House office building.

The latest investment has seen the modernisation of Flemingate House, which dates back to 1825.

The 5,630 sq ft, two-storey building offers Linkage College space for more than 50 learners aged 16 to 25.

The college initially had its Beverley base on the ground floor of neighbouring Minster House and moved to Flemingate House as student numbers almost tripled from nine to more than 25 this year. The college’s expansion has created more than 20 jobs.

Valerie Waby, Chief Executive of Linkage, which also has campuses in Spilsby in Lincolnshire, Grimsby and Lincoln, catering for a combined total of 165 learners, said: “We love Flemingate House and everyone has settled in really well. It’s a really nice environment that will enable people to feel safe and flourish."

The remodelling of Grade II-listed Flemingate House included installing a lift and widening corridors to ensure the building is fully accessible.

Hull-based contractor Houlton delivered the refurbishment of Flemingate House, which was originally a warehouse and offices occupied by R Hodgson and Son as part of Hodgson’s Tannery.

Wykeland Property Director David Donkin said: “We’re delighted the investment we have made in renovating and modernising Flemingate House has enabled Linkage College to expand its provision in Beverley.

“We have enjoyed working with the Linkage team and are delighted they have chosen Flemingate House as their new home in Beverley.

“This historic building is now once again fully occupied and contributing to the thriving, mixed-use community we have created at Flemingate.”