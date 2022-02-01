Holiday parks owner Argyll Holidays is sold to international resort operator Cove Communities

Argyll Holidays, which owns eight holiday parks across Argyll and Bute in Scotland, will be the fifth acquisition by Cove Communities under Mark Seaton as managing director of Cove UK.

Owned by the Campbell family who started out as sheep farmers, Argyll was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate. Since then, it has grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region of Scotland.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shareholders of Argyll Holidays were advised by Leeds-based Roger Esler, Paul Herriott and Jonathan Wilkinson from Dow Schofield Watts, together with Miller Beckett & Jackson, Richard Moss from Colliers and Russ Cahill from Tax Advisory Partnership.

Owned by the Campbell family who started out as sheep farmers, Argyll was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate. Since then, it has grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region of Scotland.

Mr Herriott said: “It has been a pleasure to advise this exceptional premium leisure parks group and its shareholders on this transaction with a strategic buyer that has a shared focus on exceptional customer experience and investment in the locations, infrastructure and people which deliver that.”

Mr Seaton said: “Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering."