Homewares retailer Dunelm opens new store in Beverley's Flemingate shopping centre

Dunelm opened the store in Beverley just in time for Christmas. The retailer has taken a 10-year lease on the unit to bring its new multi-department superstore format to the centre.

Dunelm’s opening is a further boost to Flemingate, which is owned and operated by Hull-based property developer Wykeland Group.

David Donkin,property director at Wykeland, said: “Dunelm taking over this unit, and in doing so becoming the new anchor tenant, is testament to the strength of the centre and the vitality of Beverley as a retail marketplace.

Store Manager Stuart Welburn, left, and David Donkin, Wykeland Group Property Director, at the opening of the new Dunelm superstore at the Flemingate centre. Flemingate is owned and operated by developer Wykeland.

“Flemingate is now almost fully let, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, meaning it offers greater choice, variety and an even better experience for customers than ever before.”

The store also includes Dunelm’s own Pausa coffee shop, serving freshly-ground Arabica coffee and a range of sandwiches, cakes and snacks.

It will be open 9am to 4pm on New Year’s Eve and 9am to 6pm on New Year’s Day. It is the latest addition to Dunelm’s network of more than 170 outlets across the country.

Hayley Meunzberg, trade team leader at the new store, said: “We’ve been working flat out to be ready for Christmas, so it was great to be able to open up to our first customers.

“The store is in a really prominent position and has a lovely look and feel to it.

“It was so nice to see such a positive reaction from everyone when they walked through the doors and all the entertainment and activities made it even more special.”