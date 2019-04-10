Homewares retailer Dunelm tops forecasts

Homewares retailer Dunelm Group expects to top analysts forecasts for full-year profit after reporting a 12.5 per cent rise in comparable sales in the third quarter, surging online demand helping it ride out a tough UK retail environment.

Dunelm, which sells home furnishings including bedding and kitchen equipment from more than 170 stores, said that like-for-like online sales surged 32.1 per cent in the quarter ended March, while like-for-like store sales rose 9.8 per cent.

Like many of its brick-and-mortar peers, Dunelm has been expanding its online business, as price-conscious Britons log more hours looking for bargains online.

The home furnishing retailer, however, pointed to risks from political and economic uncertainty as it entered the final quarter of its financial year.

Nick Wilkinson, cheif executive Dunelm, said: “We are delighted that customers continue to respond well to our improving homewares offer as we help them create a home they love.

“The strong growth in the third quarter reflects our ongoing focus on attracting more customers to the brand and giving them more reasons to shop with us through great product and service. Our performance was also buoyed by a positive homewares market.

“Our multichannel proposition is improving all the time and we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we continue to invest in and develop our digital capabilities.”