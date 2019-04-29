Hong Kong links to be forged with Leeds enterprise body

The Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has launched a campaign to promote involvement and participation in the Hong Kong Business of Design Week to be held in December 2019.

This follows a visit to Leeds City Region from representatives of the Hong Kong Design Centre, the Hong Kong Design Institute and the British Consulate-General Hong Kong.

Edmund Lee, Executive Director, Hong Kong Design Centre said: “I’m delighted to be in Leeds City Region today to promote the Hong Kong Business of Design Week to foster creative partnerships and collaboration between businesses in South East Asia and the UK, it’s a two-way process that we place great value on.”