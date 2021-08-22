Hospitality group Accor plans to hire 200 staff in its hotel kitchens as the sector faces staff shortage

Accor recently launched a Commute and Stay offer to help flexible workers Picture: Accor

Bosses at Accor said the industry is facing a staff shortage, which threatens the sector’s recovery as more people return to hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars across the UK.

In a statement Accor said: "In the UK Accor has created more than 400 roles across the group’s hotel portfolio. Around half of the vacancies are in the kitchen brigades, equating to 200 available chef and kitchen jobs."

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO of Accor Northern Europe, said: “Hospitality is a sector that brings joy and does it with heart. It is also a sector with a legacy reputation issue that is outdated.

"The camaraderie, talent and passion that effuses from the kitchens of hotels and restaurants is incredible. There is talent in every kitchen, from the café, bars and restaurants to the 3 star Michelin chefs. It is hard work, but so is any job that is rewarding. Across the UK today there are opportunities to be part of the industry as it rebuilds, to craft experience that delight hundreds and thousands of guests and diners every day.”

Accor has 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues in 110 countries.