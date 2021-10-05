Hotel Chocolat reports strong online trading after pandemic closed down store estate

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive of Hotel Chocolat

The firm, which has seen a "storming" performance from its Yorkshire stores after they reopened, said rose 21 per cent to £165m in the year to June 27.

Over two thirds (70 per cent) of its sales were generated through digital, partners and continuity products after its stores were closed or disrupted for six months of the period due to lockdowns.

Pre-tax profits before exceptional costs jumped from £2.4m to £10.1m, which was ahead of market expectations.

The group said it has evolved from a UK store-led brand to a globally ambitious, digital-led brand with a broad range of luxury cacao products

Key growth drivers were the success of its Velvetiser in-home hot chocolate system, which is driving high lifetime-value subscriptions and strong loyalty, with a 31 per cent increase in its active customer database to 1.8m.

The group has also seen strong growth in the US and Japan.

Capital investments increased production capacity by 66 per cent to support £250m of chocolate sales a year.

Following a year when strong digital growth more than offset significant retail disruption, sales growth accelerated further from April with the UK re-opening of all channels.

The group said that trading is in line with management expectations for the first 13 weeks of the new financial year.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive of Hotel Chocolat, said: “These results show we have now evolved from a UK store-led brand to a globally ambitious digital-led brand.

"FY21 was a year where Hotel Chocolat improved on many fronts. Our digital and subscription-continuity models surged ahead and our global aspirations racked up more strong growth and progress.