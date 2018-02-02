Hotel group rides light wave of popularity

Have your say

Enjoying London city breaks, always a capital idea, has become light fantastic thanks to Park Plaza.

The global operator of 40-plus resorts recently unveiled the city's biggest hotel in timely preparation for Lumiere.

Not Disney Beauty and the Beast's Casanova of candelabras, you understand, but rather UK's largest light show.

Not only was it all light on the nights the festival illuminated iconic landmarks, the chain continues to prove a shining example.

Celebrating second such spectacular, hotels showcased month-long installation of an award-winning sculptor's luminescent orbs.

Featuring various metals and neon, Mark Beattie’s three pieces sit pride of place in public areas of showpiece South Bank venue.

Complementing incandescent masterpieces are floral displays and sculptures, incorporating lantern components reflecting interior designs such as cherry blossom.

Delicious candle-lit dinners in the dark also received glowing reports, as did shellac manicures, adding more vibrant shades on coat-tails of amazing technicolor dream.

Upscale contemporary brand www.parkplaza.com has gone bigger and better with almost 500 rooms, ideal for sight-seeing from dawn to anthemic Waterloo sunset.

Surrounded by tube stations, the perfectly placed hub boasts superior and studio rooms, one-bed suites, all-day dining, exclusive executive lounge bar Florentine and Illy caffé.

Park Plaza Florentine bar beckons

And, going to great lengths to provide superior on-site facilities, swimming pool, Mandara Spa and gym complete package offering serene work break or strenuous workout to suit.

Converted from former COI marketing and communication agency centre, the ideal business base is state-of-the-art building, designed by architecture practice Digital Space.

Blueprint brains behind award-winning Westminster Bridge sister site, they injected "fresh energy and innovative vision" into sought-after space, convenient for tourism hot spots.

London Waterloo general manager Axel Krueger said: "Joining four neighbouring Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts’ properties on the South Bank, we are within easy access of landmarks including London Eye and Imperial War Museum, proving ideal timing as London’s tourism industry continues to boom.

Park Plaza pool's blue oasis

“It’s an exciting time for the South Bank’s development pipeline and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” added the hotel chief. He's right. As big city bright lights beckon.

Park Plaza's illuminated lounge