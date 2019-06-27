Hotel, multi-storey car park, 200 dwellings and 19 acres of office space unveiled for Leeds regeneration site Wellington Place

The latest masterplan for one of the largest city centre regeneration projects the region has seen has been unveiled.

The granting of permissions by Leeds City Council will now see 830,000 square feet of office space, 200 new dwellings, retail units, a 230 bedroomed hotel and a 500 space multi-storey car park at Wellington Place off Whitehall Road and Wellington Street in Leeds city centre.

It will be in addition to the development which is already home to 30 businesses and will be the new northern base for HMRC.

When complete, Wellington Place will be one of the largest city regeneration projects in the region – where more than 16,000 people will work. It represents a total investment of £600m.

The site will also have interconnecting walking routes, public realms, new open spaces at Viaduct Square and a pedestrian riverside walk.

The first building to break ground as part of phase two is set to be 12 Wellington Place, with work due to begin early next year. This will be the tallest building in the development at ten stories high, offering a mix of office, retail and leisure space.

Key features proposed within the final planning application include a roof terrace, metallic bronze façade and the planting of multiple groves and avenues of trees around the perimeter, promoting the development’s commitment to offering green space to all its customers.

Paul Pavia, Head of Development at MEPC, said: “It’s fantastic news that we’ve been given approval for the updated plans for the second phase of the Wellington Place development.

“The site has already had incredible social and economic impact on the Leeds city region, with an investment of over £300m to date and almost 5,000 people already working at the development. We can’t wait to extend the facilities making a transformational change to work/life balance.

“The response we’ve received on the development has been incredible and we’re proud we’ve played a major role, and acted as a catalyst, in the ongoing regeneration of the West End of the city. Phase two is the next step in creating a multi-use hub - providing office, residential and leisure space.”

Meanwhile, further work continues across the existing Wellington Place development, with 7 and 8 Wellington Place nearing completion and work expected to finish at the end of 2019. 4 Wellington Place is also currently under construction and will offer an additional 156,000 sq. ft of Grade A office, retail and leisure space when it opens in 2020.