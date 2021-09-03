Houses for sale: Ten of the most expensive houses for sale in Yorkshire right now

Here are ten of the most expensive houses up for sale in Yorkshire, according to Zoopla.
1. £5M - Raisdale Estate, Chop Gate, North Yorkshire, TS9
This detached house offers residential, sporting, forestry and farming opportunities as it is situated in an accessible position within the North York Moors National Park. It’s just 14 miles away from the market town of Helmsley. The modernised and refurbished house boasts five bedrooms, which have potential for expansion, stone-flag floors, beamed ceilings, log burners, a kitchen, double glazed windows, a utility room, pantry, living room, dining room, sitting room, study and a garage.
Photo: Zoopla
2. £4.5M - Crosby, Northallerton, DL6
This Grade II listed 18th century estate comes with its own outdoor swimming pool, tennis court and triple garage. The house itself comprises eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms, and has numerous period features such as fireplaces, polished wooden floors, panelled doors and ornate carved cornices. It also has a study room, dressing room, attic room, library, maid’s kitchen, sitting room, playroom, dining room, storage space and drawing room.
Photo: Zoopla
3. £3.5M - Scotland Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18
This beautifully restored, refurbished and extended Grade II listed Georgian detached house is located in a private area, yet very well connected to transport links and facilities. The most historic part of the house dates back to 1750. It contains eight bedrooms, including three ensuites, three bathrooms, two kitchens, a cinema room, dining room, living room, sitting room, a workshop and a pantry. It also comprises a reception hall, a gym, two offices, a conservatory, a bar, a drawing room, two dressing rooms and an attic.
Photo: Zoopla
4. £3M - Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4
This extravagant and modern detached house lies within a rural village and is conveniently close to various supermarkets and leisure facilities including the village’s two pubs: the Jacks Craft Ale House & Diner and the George & Dragon Gastro Pub. The house can be accessed by an electric gate and offers a range of leisure amenities; an indoor swimming pool with a sauna, cinema room, a car showroom, a bar and games room and a Crestron home automation system. It boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, two dressing rooms, a lounge, two sitting rooms and a family room.
Photo: Zoopla