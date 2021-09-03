Houses for sale: Ten of the most expensive houses for sale in Yorkshire right now

4. £3M - Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4

This extravagant and modern detached house lies within a rural village and is conveniently close to various supermarkets and leisure facilities including the village’s two pubs: the Jacks Craft Ale House & Diner and the George & Dragon Gastro Pub. The house can be accessed by an electric gate and offers a range of leisure amenities; an indoor swimming pool with a sauna, cinema room, a car showroom, a bar and games room and a Crestron home automation system. It boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, two dressing rooms, a lounge, two sitting rooms and a family room.

Photo: Zoopla