How energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power is helping the Norwegian government to decarbonise industry

ITM Power has sold a 24MW electrolyser to Linde Engineering, which will be installed at a site operated by Yara Norge AS located at Herøya outside Porsgrunn, about 140 km southwest of Oslo.

The site covers an area of approximately 1.5 square kilometres and is the largest industrial site in Norway. The Porsgrunn site produces three million tons of fertiliser per year.

ITM said in a statement: "The hydrogen required for ammonia production is currently produced from SMR (steam methane reforming). Yara intends to start replacing this grey hydrogen with green hydrogen produced from renewable energy and electrolysis.

The electrolyser equipment is due to be ready for shipment from ITM Power in the fourth quarter of 2022 with revenue realised in the company's 2022/2023 financial year.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, said: "Decarbonisation of industry is critical to achieving the commitments of countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Globally, the largest use today of hydrogen produced from hydrocarbons is in the production of ammonia for fertilisers. This use has to be curtailed and eventually eliminated. We are very pleased to be working with forward-thinking producers such as Yara and the Norwegian Government to address this issue."

John van der Velden, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Technology, Linde Engineering, added: "This project showcases Linde Engineering's market leadership in electrolysis projects. Given the growing demand from the fertilizer industry for green hydrogen, this plant is a step towards further upscaling and increasing the size of these projects worldwide."