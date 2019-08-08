How Huddersfield Unlimited aims to attract investment to the enterprising Yorkshire town

A NEW group has been formed to provide an economic boost for Huddersfield by helping to raise its profile and attract investment.

Read more:

CityFibre’s investment is set to provide economic boost

Hundreds of entrepreneurs gain high level support





Huddersfield Unlimited includes leaders from local businesses and community organisations.

It aims to bring together the private sector, public sector, and the university across the whole district of Huddersfield to create a single inward investment prospectus.

A spokesman said: “It will also lobby on behalf of Huddersfield when it comes to regional and national decisions in relation to issues such as funding, transport, arts or sport along with actively supporting regeneration in the town centre and Huddersfield district.”

Huddersfield Unlimited chairman, Sir John Harman, said: “We have come together – local business and community leaders, with support from the university and the council – because we want to see Huddersfield thrive.

“We encourage the businesses of Huddersfield to discover more about the organisation, and how they can play a part in enhancing Huddersfield’s growth.”

Directors of the newly formed organisation include Sir John Harman, Ken Davy from SimplyBiz, Adrian Lythgo of Huddersfield University, Katrina Cliffe, of KC Communications, Angela Blake from Kirklees Council and Hugh Goulbourne.

They will be revealing the local ambassadors who are supporting the organisation and also announcing events in the autumn aimed at attracting investors to Huddersfield.