How independent funeral directors offer far better prices than chain operators - Bird Lovegod

I happened to listen to a piece on the radio the other day, discussing the price of funerals.

According to the report, the cost of the services has increased well above the rate of inflation, three times the rate of inflation in fact, especially in the non-independent, ‘big chains’ of funeral directors.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

Prices have doubled in the last ten years, with no meaningful increase in service or delivery. Even the government has taken notice, the Competition and Markets Authority is currently “carrying out a market investigation into the supply of services by funeral directors at the point of need and the supply of crematoria services”. So I decided to dig a little deeper.

Death is a particularly delicate subject, and people ‘shopping’ (is that the right term?) for a funeral for a loved one are in a particularly vulnerable position. It probably doesn’t seem seemly to haggle or negotiate over the price.

Given that most people won’t have to arrange a funeral very frequently, or previously ever, what guide and understanding do they have regarding how much they should cost? It’s probably very easy to get carried away in the emotion of the experience and not give the price due consideration.

Read more: Morrisons could become a target for overseas buyers

Compounding this is the fact that many funeral directors don’t display costs on their websites. It’s often a case of ‘call to discuss’, in which instance it must be very easy to be drawn in to buying from the first enquiry. So I thought I’d do a bit of looking at how technology is making the purchasing of funerals more transparent, less expensive, and fairer for the customer.

I first came across a website called ThinkWillow. They sell coffins, the cardboard and willow ones, as well as urns and flowers, which can be delivered directly to the funeral director. This reduces the cost of the funeral, and gives the purchaser the ability to decide on a coffin in the comfort of their own home, without any pressure.

Then I came across Beyond.Life. They provide a number of life and death services, including a price comparison for funerals, and sure enough, just adding my city brings up a range of offers and prices on funeral plans and ‘buy now’ services.

It’s very good. First, it lists all the firms, and their prices. If prices are not shown, a warning is in place, “Caution, this business has not agreed to show pricing.” Then it clearly shows if they are chains. And here the price difference is really apparent.

The chains are charging more than twice as much as some of the lower cost independents. The cheapest independent funeral director is just £2224. The cheapest chain funeral director, part of the Dignity group, is £5049.

The most expensive independent is £3609, and the most expensive chain, again, one of the Dignity group, is £5740. The difference is obvious. It’s thousands of pounds.

When it’s presented like this, a list ordered according to price, and there’s a huge jump up from the independents to the chain owned companies, one can see why the Competition and Markets Authority is looking into it.

The business of death is a necessary one, and one worth more than £2bn a year in the UK. Surely the companies providing the services could be clearer about what comes after.