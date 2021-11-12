How Infuse Technology has helped to protect Ampleforth Abbey

Paul Howard, Managing Director of Infuse Technology, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the talent we’ve attracted to our team and the calibre of clients clamouring to be on our books, it shows that, even in a difficult climate, Infuse continues to make strides in the IT advice and support sector."

The monastery can trace its history back to 1802, when Fr Anselm Bolton handed over a house at Ampleforth to his brethren to be their new monastery. In the following year the new monastery school was opened. At its height in the mid-1960s there were 169 monks in the community. Although the community is now a third of that size, the monks continue to work in the schools, on parishes, and in the hospitality apostolate, offering retreats and courses to the thousands of visitors who come to Ampleforth each year.