How Leeds-based Asda will be saving the planet around 700 tonnes of plastic

Big four supermarket Asda has ditched plastic for its entire steak range and moved it to 100 per cent recyclable cardboard trays.

The Leeds-based supermarket said the move will result in the removal of over 23 million black plastic trays each year across its entire Extra Special, Butchers Selection and Farm Stores lines, saving the planet around 700 tonnes of plastic annually.

Paul Geary, Asda’s senior buyer for red meat and fish, said: “We are passionate about delivering our commitment to customers to use less and recycle more and this move marks the next step in our journey as we strive to make all of our own-brand packaging 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.

“There is still some confusion around packaging and what can or can’t be recycled and by moving our entire range of steaks to recyclable cardboard trays, it means our customers don’t have to choose between living sustainably and purchasing quality, great value steaks.”

Earlier this year, Asda committed to reaching 30 per cent recycled content in its plastic packaging by the end of 2020.