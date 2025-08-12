Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How you respond to these situations is critical and can mean the difference between success and failure.

Last Thursday evening, I was settling down to watch some telly, when WhatsApp pinged on my phone. As a PR agency owner, this isn’t unusual – it’s often a client, colleague or contact sharing something with me.

In this instance, what came through made me simultaneously laugh out loud and caused the hairs on the back of my neck to stand up.

Julian Pearce is founder of Yasper. Picture: David Lindsay

My company has been providing pro bono support for a crew of charity rowers, who aim to raise a mammoth £57m by completing a series of extreme challenges over the next four years, to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

Our role has been to tell the story of the challenge – ROW4MND – to raise both the profile of a disease that will affect one in 300 people over a lifetime and vital funds to help find a cure.

All money raised will be split between the Motor Neurone Disease Association; the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation; and the Leeds Hospitals Charity – each an organisation that is doing sterling work to combat this awful illness.

When planning the comms around a challenge of this type, it’s important to game-play different scenarios. We had factored in many eventualities, from capsizing to crew changes, and from sickness to storms. What we hadn’t counted on was being at the centre of a media storm rather than a meteorological one.

Enter Rupert Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth – an individual I hadn’t come across before, but with whom I was about to become all too familiar. He had spotted our crew’s boat and sent out inflammatory posts on social media, proclaiming: “Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW. Authorities alerted, and I am urgently chasing”.

The accompanying picture was quite clearly an ocean rowing boat, and it was not carrying migrants, just my clients!

What ensued was 48 hours of manic activity, late nights, emails, media requests and reactive statements. There was interest from every major broadcaster in the UK, and to date we have achieved around 400 items of coverage mentioning the ROW4MND campaign.

It was the second most read story on BBC News at one point, and Rupert Lowe was trending on X.

It’s not often that a story captures the public’s imagination quite like this, but soon memes were popping up left, right and centre, mocking the MP’s mistake.

Most importantly, over a 48-hour period an additional £25,000 was raised for this important cause.

We had absolutely no control over Lowe’s actions, but we did have control over the response. The famous Gary Player quote, “The harder I work, the luckier I get”, was referenced several times between us and the crew, and it rings true here.

The lesson is that, when the eyes of the world are upon you and an opportunity presents itself, you need to grasp it with both hands.