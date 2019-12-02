How Roberts Mart in Leeds and Love Layla in Pontefract are doing their bit for the environment

Have your say

Two businesses in Yorkshire have put the environment at the heart of their operations with investment in sustainable packaging and energy saving lighting.

Leeds-based print and packaging firm Roberts Mart has announced a new range of sustainable products.

The new range comprises PCR shrink films, recyclable laminates and pouches, compostables and heat sealable papers.

While Pontefract-based online gift and card retailer Love Layla has invested in new LED lighting for its factory.

Ben Roberts, sales director of Roberts Mart, said: “We are acutely aware of the importance of protecting the environment and of reducing plastic waste.

“For example, flexible packaging saves resources, such as food and product waste, that occurs on the way to the store and while on display.

“Equally importantly, it is crucial to understand that the problem is not plastics, which benefit both society and the environment.

“The problem is about how we treat plastic waste, which is a valuable and recyclable resource.

“Plastics themselves make a massive contribution to reducing the UK’s carbon footprint, they minimise food waste and they save energy.

“We are now announcing a range of solutions and alternative options designed to meet the current challenges.

“In a nutshell, our new range of sustainable packaging is designed to minimise plastic waste to protect the environment.”

Love Layla, founded by Stacey Dennis, has installed LED lighting throughout the factory and warehouse. The firm also said it is undertaking 100 per cent recycling of all waste materials.

Ms Dennis said: “As the business has grown and become more successful, it has been important to remain environmentally friendly in all areas of our business.

“This year has seen rapid expansion especially with the warehouse and the equipment we’ve invested in which has allowed us to become more efficient and focussed on our environmental approach.

“We’re now in a strong position to maintain our green commitment and review all areas of supply.

“In addition to the energy-saving measures and commitment to recycling, I’m also looking at wider initiatives that we can take beyond the factory and into the local community such as sustainable tree planting.”

Love Layla is gearing up for its best-ever Christmas trading period since launching just four years ago.

The business has a new range of 178 original Christmas cards available for this year.

A more responsible approach to production and packaging has seen plastic sleeves around cards removed and product ranges featuring glitter, which falls out of the card when opened, will be made from plastic-free materials, the firm said.