How TalkTalk is speeding up connections across Yorkshire

TalkTalk has become a member of the Government’s Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme.

The company said that the move reinforced its commitment to growing the economy in the North of England.

TalkTalk piloted its full fibre product, UFO, in York and it is on track to connect 55,000 premises by 2020 as part of its £100m investment across Yorkshire.

It has since announced plans to roll-out the scheme to Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Dewsbury. Construction in Dewsbury is beginning this month and will cover 61,000 premises.

TalkTalk also announced plans to relocate roles from London to its Salford headquarters in November 2018 and it launched a major recruitment drive across the region.

Tristia Harrison, the CEO of TalkTalk, said: “Joining the Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme is another clear demonstration of our commitment to the North as we continue to build on our heritage in the region.

“The success of our Soapworks site in Salford has been tremendous, exceeded expectations, and has enabled us to attract and retain the very best talent as we establish our HQ.

“As a major employer in the North and an infrastructure provider across the region, we look forward to working with other partners and the local community.

“We are proud to be in a position to drive growth and create new opportunities in the region, strengthening the North’s position as a hub for talent, technology and business excellence.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Jake Berry MP, said: “I’m delighted to welcome TalkTalk to our network of over 300 partners that work together to help the Northern Powerhouse realise its full economic potential.

“Our Northern Powerhouse Partner organisations are vital in boosting growth and levelling up all communities not only in the North, but across the UK, especially as we prepare to leave the EU on October 31.

“It’s great to see a global brand such as TalkTalk reaffirm its commitment to the region and, with their headquarters now in Salford, they are well placed to continue driving job creation and creating new economic opportunities for hard-working people.

“Their recruitment drive and investment in the North of England builds upon £663m worth of Local Growth Fund support we have provided to the Greater Manchester region.”