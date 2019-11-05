How the green energy revolution can create 100,000 jobs across the North

Investing into green energy industries could create 100,000 new jobs across the North of England and deliver £2bn a year to UK’s economy, it is claimed today.

Ministers are being urged to cast the North in am “essential role” in Government’s quest to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050, with new research showing that claiming carbon emissions across the region could be halved in 12 years if there is “co-ordinated action” by the North’s leaders.

Green energy plant in Hull

The claims are included in a new report by KPMG, due to be published at today’s Energy and Clean Growth summit in Hull which is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 people.

Extracts seen by The Yorkshire Post spell out the pivotal role the North of England can play over the coming years in meeting the UK’s decarbonisation targets.

The report has been produced for the NP11 - a collaboration of the eleven Northern Local Enterprise Partnerships that cover 76 local authorities - to look at its role in offshore wind, new nuclear, CCUS and hydrogen.

Speaking ahead of today’s event, Roger Marsh, chair of NP11, said: “The North is at the forefront of the UK’s response to the growing climate emergency; transforming our significant energy assets to drive a clean growth revolution for the benefit of the environment, our people and the UK economy.

Andy Koss

“Our industry, our capabilities, our energy infrastructure and our location makes the North ideally placed to lead the UK’s journey to becoming Net Zero carbon.

“Fuelling this are strong partnerships between local government, academic institutions, local communities and industry, driven through our Northern Local Enterprise Partnerships as NP11.

“Our report outlines the possibilities and strengths in low carbon energy, processes, and business the North can deliver – as it has before – the changes needed to build an economy that balances environmental sustainability with increased opportunity for the North and beyond.”

Yorkshire is currently home to a number of green energy projects and firms, with the Humber region in particular having seen a large amount of investment in the sector, most notably the Siemens wind turbine factory near Hull.

Lord Haskins, pictured on the right

Today’s event in Hull is set to feature a presentation from Nick Bridge, Special Representative for Climate Change at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as well as representations from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Department for International Trade and the Environment Agency.

Lord Haskins, Chair of the Humber LEP, who are the leads organisers of the Energy and Clean Growth in the Northern Powerhouse conference and exhibition, said: “We are incredibly proud to be hosting this first-of-its-kind event, at which we will show the wider world the great innovation, drive and enthusiasm we have in the North of England to deliver decarbonisation solutions.”

Meanwhile creating the “world’s first net zero carbon industrial cluster” in the Humber region could help capture 15 per cent of the UK’s current emissions and safeguard 55,000 jobs, its backers claim.

Firms led by Drax Group, Equinor and National Grid Ventures set out proposals for developing an industrial cluster in the Humber region which will capture and store carbon emissions and produce hydrogen as a clean fuel.

Drax Power Station

According to analysis by Element Energy the proposals this move could capture 53 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and save businesses from having to pay carbon taxes of up to £2.9bn a year by 2040.