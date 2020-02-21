How the Parent Society aims to align family brands with Instagram influencers

Two Yorkshire-based entrepreneurs have joined forces to launch a new agency that aligns parenting and family brands with influential figures on social media.

The Parent Society has been created by two busy working mothers, Victoria Filtness and Samara Ullmann, with the aim of filling a gap in a rapidly growing market.

The company aims to establish long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships between parenting brands and influential figures on social media to generate effective and measurable results.

The two businesswomen said they have seen a shift in the way that brands communicate with audiences.

With the rise in social media, traditional marketing practices have changed to pave the way for a “more open and transparent” relationship between brands and consumers.

Influencers - people with large followings on social media - now play a major role in helping brands communicating with parents, Ms Ullmann said.

Ms Filtness said, “We’re incredibly passionate about what we do and having hands-on experience in such a rapidly growing market counts for so much.

“Brand partnerships need to rely on credibility and authenticity, otherwise consumers see straight through them. However, when curated correctly these brand collaborations can result in huge opportunity and substantial results.

She added: “We’ve seen this through a recent campaign for Tong Garden Centre and the launch of the new Grasshoppers play centre, and we can’t wait to introduce our services to other like-minded brands.”

Co-founder and Director of The Parent Society, Samara Ullmann, added, “For many new parents, social media provides a touchpoint to validate certain decisions when it comes to parenting.

“It’s a supportive online community which paves the way for two-way communication. Reviews and recommendations are at the forefront and now brands have a great opportunity to forge relationships with key influencers. We’ll facilitate this and help brands to build long-lasting, meaningful relationships with the right influencers or opinion formers.”

Over the next five years, the Leeds-based company hopes to established a network of credible and authentic influencers in the parenting and lifestyle sector, Ms Ullmann added.

She said it was also possible that a talent management arm could be developed for the business.

Victoria Filtness and Samara Ullmann have both worked for a number of Leeds-based marketing agencies.

They have built their new business around the growing importance of influencer marketing.

Last year, Instagram revealed that it had reached one billion monthly active users.

The Parent Society offers a range of services, including an influencer marketing strategy.

Commenting on their five year strategy, Ms Ullmann added: “We would like to have built a wider account management team to support the roll out of multiple campaigns for household brands.”