How the Ron Dearing University Technical College is providing economic boost for Hull

Graphics and signage experts Designs Signage Solutions and specialist pipework fabricators and steelwork erectors CDS Energy Services have become major partners of Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC), while overhead line, underground cable and substation system leaders LSTC Group has become a partner.

The businesses will help to develop employer-led projects, provide work experience placements and lead the careers information, advice and guidance programme.

Opened in 2017, Ron Dearing UTC caters for students aged between 14 and 19, offering employer-led education with a specialist focus on digital technology, creative digital and

From left, Richard Shipley, Finance Director at LSTC Group, Glenn Jensen, Senior Assistant Principal and Head of Engineering at Ron Dearing UTC, Chris Murphy, Drawing Manager at Designs Signage Solutions, and Danny Laybourne, Managing Director of CDS Energy Solutions outside Hull’s employer-led school.

digital engineering.

Glenn Jensen, Senior Assistant Principal and Head of Engineering at Ron Dearing UTC, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Designs Signage Solutions and CDS Energy Services as major partners and LSTC Group as a partner.

“Their decades of combined experience will be invaluable to our students and open up further career opportunities in these growing industries.”

The school’s founding partners are the University of Hull and leading local employers KCOM, Reckitt, Siemens Gamesa, Smith+Nephew and Spencer Group.