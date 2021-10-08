You can buy a EuroMillions ticket online.

Exactly three years ago today (October 8, 2019), an anonymous EuroMillions player won 170,221,000, holding the current highest record prize.

Tonight, one lucky winner could top this prize.

Where can I buy a EuroMillions lottery ticket online?

You can visit the National Lottery website, click on the ‘Games’ tab at the top of the page and select the EuroMillions option.

There are four rows where you can add five Lucky Dip numbers of your choice between one and 50 for each row as well as two Lucky Stars numbers for each row between one and 12.

Select the day of the draw (Friday), for how many weeks and whether you would like to pay by Direct Debit and then click on the ‘Play’ button.

The lottery ticket costs £2.50 and the game closes at 7:30pm on October 8.

On Tuesday, October 5, the winning main EuroMillions numbers were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45 and the winning Lucky Star numbers were 07 and 09. No one won the top prize.