How two Morrisons staff from Yorkshire came up with idea for the supermarket chain's Christmas film

Morrisons has shunned special effects and celebrities for its Christmas film in favour of an idea sent to Morrisons bosses by two staff members from Yorkshire.

The low-budget Christmas film follows a box of mince pies and loose carrots on its way to a local street kitchen.

It shows unsold food being donated to local charities as part of the supermarket’s efforts to both reduce food waste and help local communities in need, which it does all the year round.

The Christmas film idea was sent to Morrisons management by Pam Abbott and Bev Kelly - Community Champions from Morrisons Wakefield. And the supermarket’s bosses liked it so much they have decided to air it to their customers on all of their online channels in the run up to Christmas.

Ms Abbott, 54 and Mrs Kelly, aged 49, wrote, directed and appeared in the Christmas film which tells the real-life story of their daily community work - arranging year-round food donations. It follows a Morrisons mince pie on its journey from a Wakefield store to the city’s Street Kitchen - where they are given to the homeless and those in need.

Pam and Bev said: “Every day Morrisons Community Champions up and down the country work to help their local neighbourhoods. We thought this film would help to show our year-round food donations. We also hoped to remind people that Christmas is a time for kindness and giving – especially to those who are struggling most.”

Anna Howard from Wakefield Street Kitchen added: “I love feeding people. I try to feed everyone no matter what and until the food is gone everyone gets fed. So having the donations throughout the year - and not just at Christmas - helps us to keep going.”

Pam and Bev’s 90-second Christmas film documents Bev collecting food from Morrisons foodmakers and shopkeepers - including store Baker Andy Horsfall and Customer Assistant Lesley Shaw.

The food is then transported to the Wakefield Street Kitchen by Morrisons' distribution staff, including charity trustee Aftab Hussain, before being handed out by Morrisons' volunteers to people in need and the homeless in Wakefield city centre.

The Christmas film is available to view here.