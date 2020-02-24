How Variety Yorkshire is building hope for children with disabilities

YORKSHIRE’s major property and development companies are collaborating to improve the education of children with disabilities.

Work is about to start on site at Green Meadows School in Guiseley, Leeds which is the second project for Variety Yorkshire’s Big Build initiative.

Green Meadows provides education over two sites for pupils aged between three and 19.

The Big Build was launched by Variety Yorkshire in 2016 following a visit to Springwater SEN School in Harrogate by Variety’s regional development director, Charlotte Farrington.

In October 2019, Variety Yorkshire unveiled the completed £1m project, which includes a playground at Springwater to protect pupils from bad weather.

Before this, Variety had created a sensory and soft play area at the school for children of all ages and abilities.

Ms Farrington said, “Green Meadows is our second Big Build and again, we are completely bowled over by the tremendous support we have received from the Yorkshire property and construction community.

"We also received an incredible donation of £70,000 from Yorkshire Charity Clay Days to fund the vital equipment these children need.

"We strongly believe at Variety that children should have access to such facilities by right and not privilege.

"We know we are still only at the beginning of shaping special needs education across Yorkshire but together, we are already making a significant and incredibly important difference to children and their families who need our support.”

The companies that have supported the project include: Adept CSCE, BAM, Blue Sky Design, Dimestage Construction, Gent Visick, Morley Glass, NG Bailey, Rex Procter and Partners, Sound Leisure, Stainforth Construction, Stonebridge Homes. Waingap Contracts LTD. Watson Batty and Yorkshire Charity Clay Days

For more information contact: charlotte farrington@variety.org.uk.