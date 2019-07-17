How Wetherby waste management firm Augean has performed in the first half of 2019

Have your say

Specialist waste management firm Augean saw adjusted pre-tax profits double as cost savings “considerably” exceeded their target in the first half of the year.

The Wetherby-based business saw adjusted pre-tax profit rise to £9.6m for the six months ended June 30, 2019, up from £4.8m the previous year. Meanwhile earnings increased by 71 per cent to £14.2m.

Revenue before landfill tax increased by 40 per cent to £44.2m.

Jim Meredith, executive chairman of Augean, said: “The group has delivered strong results in all areas of the business with cash generation especially pleasing.

“We remain confident in the group’s prospects for a full year result and anticipate results ahead of market expectations.”

The firm said it enjoyed good sales growth at all its sites with treatment and disposal up 39 per cent and the North Sea up 43 per cent.

Augean is targeting further growth in its core markets of Energy from Waste and North Sea Decommissioning.

READ MORE:

Augean’s full year revenues and profits rise