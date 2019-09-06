How Yorkshire firms are seeing a huge surge in export orders

Yorkshire saw a three per cent increase in its export levels over the last 12 months with £17.9bn worth of goods and services having been sent abroad.

The main driver for the increase in exports from Yorkshire and the Humber came from Sub-Saharan Africa, which grew by 33 per cent to £745m, a faster rate than any destination across the globe for exports from the region.

Exports to North America from the region also rose, totalling a record £2.13bn. In the year to June the overall value of UK trade in goods exports increased by 3.3 per cent to £344bn compared with last year.

Secretary of State for International Trade, Liz Truss, said: “Opening up new markets for British businesses across the country is a top priority of mine, and todays statistics show businesses are benefiting more than ever from global trade.

"Having today launched a new online market access tool to helps business voice barriers to international trade, my department is committed to ensuring businesses are able to fully grasp the opportunities from global trade as we leave the EU.”

