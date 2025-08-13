Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An attainable savings goal for many would-be buyers is to tuck away around 10 per cent of your monthly salary into a savings account.

However, the account you choose can make a big difference to how long it takes to make your homeowning dreams a reality.

Inflation is running hot at 3.6 per cent, and the Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate currently sits around 3.50 per cent, which means many savers are missing out on valuable returns.

A member of the public looks at houses for sale in the window of an Estate Agents. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

To bolster your hard-earned wealth, you should be actively seeking the most competitive accounts.

The good news is that there are more than 1,200 accounts currently paying inflation-busting rates.

In Leeds, a typical house will set you back £283,525 and the average full-time worker is taking home around £26,700 after tax.

Assuming a buyer is putting away 10 per cent, you’ll be saving £222 a month.

In a non-interest-bearing account it could take a prospective buyer a little over five years to save a 5 per cent deposit.

For someone looking to buy in Sheffield, where the average take-home salary is around £26,000 and house prices stand around £260,441, it would take just under five years of putting away £217 per month to build a £13,022 deposit.

However, in Bradford, house prices are significantly lower than the national average, sitting at £180,337.

This means buyers could get on the property ladder faster but the average take-home pay is closer to £23,500, so it would still take just under four years of regularly saving £196 each payday to put down a £9,017 deposit.

However, by being smarter with where you stash your cash, it is possible to reduce the time it takes to build your deposit.

The best savings accounts currently pay 5 per cent AER, which could shave off three months for homebuyers in Leeds and up to two months for those in Sheffield.

Alternatively, a Lifetime ISA could also be an attractive option if you want to make a more significant dent.

On top of any interest earned being tax-free, there is the added benefit that the Government adds a 25 per cent bonus to any savings, up to a maximum of £1,000 per year.

Even without depositing the maximum monthly amount, by taking advantage of the Government top-up, up to £55 extra could be added onto borrowers’ monthly savings, which could shave off up to a year on the time it takes to build your deposit.

Not only do prospective buyers have to think about a deposit, but also other associated costs of buying a home such as legal and valuation fees as well as moving costs.

Picking a deal which has an enticing incentive package such as cashback, or a free valuation, can help ease the burden of these additional costs and reduce the amount you need to save as a first-time buyer.