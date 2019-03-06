Huddersfield-based Sellers Global Engineers is placed into administration

THE Yorkshire-based manufacturer of carpet finishing machinery, Sellers Global Engineers Limited, has been placed into administration following a period of “challenging trading conditions”.

Paul Philmore of Philmore & Co has been appointed as the administrator with the intention to continue trading the business while it looks for a buyer.

Established in 1912, the company is one of the largest manufacturing businesses in Huddersfield and is one of only three large manufacturers of carpet finishing machinery in the world. The company recorded a turnover of almost £12 million for the year ending August 2018 and employs 46 staff in Huddersfield.

A spokesman said: “Although the administrator anticipates interest from prospective purchasers for a significant part of the business, unfortunately it has been necessary to make a number of staff redundant.”

Mr Philmore said Sellers has a “very strong reputation” and he is hopeful that this will make it attractive to a trade buyer.

Tom Paton and Hal Roberts from Irwin Mitchell’s restructuring and insolvency team are advising the administrator.