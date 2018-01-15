Huddersfield Town chairman plans to sleep rough to raise funds for homeless people

HUDDERSFIELD Town chairman Dean Hoyle plans to sleep outdoors with hundreds of other business figures to raise awareness of the growing problem of homelessness.

Mr Hoyle, along with the club’s commercial director Sean Jarvis, is planning a major fundraising event to raise cash for local charities who support homeless people.

It’s the latest in a long line of philanthropic initiatives carried out by the club, which aim to improve the economic performance of the Huddersfield district.

Since late 2012, The Town Foundation - the registered charity of Huddersfield Town - has run breakfast clubs which have served hundreds of thousands of breakfasts to local children.

Mr Jarvis told Diary that the Town Foundation is embarking on an initiative to raise awareness of the problem of homelessness and also collect funds which will go to local charities who are doing their bit to support the homeless.

He added: “Our next big idea is to try and support the homeless in Kirklees. And to kickstart the campaign we are going to have a sleep out (roughing it) at the stadium on Friday March 9, through to the Saturday. We will be looking for up to 200 people to join Dean (Hoyle) and myself in sleeping rough for a night.

“Any funds raised from this initiative will be completely ring-fenced. Every single penny of the funds raised will be distributed to projects that go to help support homeless people and eradicate homelessness.

“We are currently finalising those details.”

Thousands of children in Yorkshire are already getting their school day off to the best possible start thanks to the tireless work of Huddersfield Town and the club’s business partners.

The Premier League football club established the Town Foundation in 2012, after the club’s chairman, Mr Hoyle, decided that a concerted effort was needed to help local children achieve their potential.

In particular, businessman Mr Hoyle believed that many local schools would benefit from the work of breakfast clubs. The new clubs are making sure that pupils are full of energy at the start of each school day.

It’s easy for businesses and individuals to get involved with the Huddersfield Town Foundation.

You can make a direct cash donation to the foundation, in the knowledge that no administration or business costs will be taken from the fundraising pot.

Once money is collected, it is used to fund projects that will benefit the young people of Huddersfield and the surrounding area, particularly youngsters who need the support most. Since its launch in October 2012 the foundation’s “early kick-off” breakfast club has served more than 500,000 breakfasts.

The Town Foundation saw off stiff competition to triumph in the Corporate Social Responsibility category at the Northern Lights Awards 2017.