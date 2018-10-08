Huddersfield Town fans take part in sponsored walk in honour of World Cup winner Ray Wilson

MORE than 160 Huddersfield Town supporters took on the challenging weather conditions and terrain to take part in the Wilson Walk, raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The walk, which was sponsored by Lister Horsfall, took place on Saturday before Huddersfield Town’s away fixture at Burnley’s Turf Moor. The event paid tribute to the late Huddersfield Town legend Ray Wilson, who was a member of England’s World Cup winning team of 1966.

Huddersfield Town’s Club Ambassador Andy Booth commented: “It was an early start in tricky conditions, but everyone involved left with a great sense of achievement. What a great thing to have done for the charities in honour of Ray Wilson.

“On behalf of everyone involved, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part and anyone who has sponsored and donated money to the causes, they are both so deserving.”

The walkers set off at 4am on Saturday October 6 from the Legends Café Bar at the John Smiths Stadium, with catering partner KUDOS providing tea and coffee to everyone on arrival.

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Jeremy Hughes said: “We are enormously grateful that Huddersfield Town supporters, inspired by the memory of England and Town legend Ray Wilson who sadly died with dementia, are uniting with Alzheimer’s Society to help us defeat dementia.”

Katie Collinson, Partnerships Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “We are so proud of our partnership with the club and this was another great event to be part of.”