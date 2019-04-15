Huddersfield Town’s corporate supporters raise £18,000 for three good causes

Three long-term corporate supporters of Huddersfield Town football club hosted a charity ball which raised £18,000 for three local charities.

The ‘Blues Charity Ball’ was held at the Manor House, in Lindley and was organised by John Walton Machine Tools, See It Now Sports and Bastion Estates, who are all members of the club’s Huddersfield Hundred.

All money raised from the evening was shared between three charities - The Jo Cox Foundation, The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and Hollybank Trust.

Huddersfield Town’s commercial director, Sean Jarvis, said: “It makes me feel immensely proud of our community when you see our local businesses pull together in aid of three local charities who all equally do fantastic work.”

Kim Leadbitter, Ambassador at The Jo Cox Foundation added: “It was a fantastic evening and the money raised will enable us to continue our important work on the issues Jo cared about, such as loneliness and building strong, compassionate communities.”

Julie McNaughton, head of fundraising at Hollybank said: “We are heavily reliant on fundraising and to receive such a fabulous amount of money from this great event is just wonderful.”

Helen Mervill, fundraising manager at The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust commented: “These funds will be directed to pioneering research we are funding at the University of Huddersfield, that will ultimately provide an alternative cancer treatment for young people without harmful side-effects.“

Over the last five years, Huddersfield Town has formed strategic commercial partnerships with 100 local business leaders.

‘