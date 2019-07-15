Huddersfield Town signs up new sponsor

Huddersfield Town has signed a new deal with bookmaker Paddy Power, which will become the club’s title partner for the 2019/20 season.

The deal will be Paddy Power’s first ever front-of-shirt sponsorship in England.

Huddersfield Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “The front-of-shirt sponsorship is very important to the club and it was vital that we stayed patient to get the right commercial deal.

“We did that and it’s paid huge dividends through this new relationship with one of the most modern-thinking, pro-active businesses in Paddy Power.”

He said the deal is the largest shirt sponsorship deal for Huddersfield Town outside the Premier League.

“The team at Paddy Power has already been fantastic to work with in the embryonic stages of our new partnership and I can’t wait to build on that working relationship as we move forward,” he added.

Paddy Power’s brand marketing director Michelle Spillane said: “We are excited to announce that we are Huddersfield Town’s shirt sponsor this season, our first foray into shirt sponsorship.

“They’re a club which, first and foremost, value their fans and know what it means to be a football supporter. We’re confident this deal will bring some bite and bark to The Terriers’ upcoming season.”

Town’s new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 Championship season will be revealed on July 17, with the first alternative kit revealed on July 24 ahead of the pre-season game at Doncaster Rovers.