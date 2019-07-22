Huddersfield Town to auction off THAT kit for charity

Huddersfield Town FC caused a bit of a stir with its kit launch for the upcoming football season.

The club initially unveiled a strip featuring a sash with sponsor Paddy Power emblazoned across it.

However, it transpired that the kit launch was just a clever ruse by the betting company and football club.

READ MORE:

What do you make of Huddersfield Town’s kit for the 2019/20 season?

Huddersfield Town’s controversial ‘new’ sash kit proved to be a hoax as club launches sponsor free shirt for the new season

Elias Kachunga looking ahead to another surprise promotion run at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will now auction off 15 of the jerseys, which will be signed by the players who wore them against Rochdale.

All the money raised will benefit the Town Foundation, the Huddersfield Street Kitchen and Andy’s Man Club.

Phil Hodgkinson, chairman of Huddersfield Town, said: “There has been a lot of interest around the reveal of our home shirt for the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

“Now, we believe the right thing to do is to auction off the shirts to help raise money for the Town Foundation, Andy’s Man Club and Huddersfield Street Kitchen; three fantastically worthwhile causes that make a real positive impact in the lives of children, young people and men in our community.

“This Football Club is in the heart of the local community and we understand the important role we play, so by doing this we hope to raise a large sum of money for these charities.”

The auction expires on July 26. To bid visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/officialhtafc