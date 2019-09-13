Hudson Quarter reaches key stage

A £35m project to build apartments and offices in the centre of York is taking shape with the concrete and steel frames now being erected.

This heralds the quarter point of the ambitious Palace Capital plc project that will see 127 luxury apartments, 35,000 sq ft of offices and commercial space delivered, as well as a landscaped courtyard and route through from the railway station to Toft Green.

Caddick Construction is the main contractor on the site and the whole development is due to complete in early 2021.

A tower crane is now onsite to provide the lifting of materials as the four blocks’ superstructure are constructed.

Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital, said: “We are proud to see this major new development take shape and pleased that we are on time and on budget to transform this strategic site, in the heart of York.

“Since we launched the first apartments to the market in June, we have been delighted with the positive feedback and the sales are exceeding our expectations. There has also been tremendous interest in the office space. To get to this point, it has been the culmination of over six years of hard work by a great team.

“We are very pleased with Caddick Construction’s contribution to the construction element of the development and look forward to working with them closely over the next 18 months to ensure that the end product will both be something that all involved will be proud of, and that the people of York will recognise Hudson Quarter enhances the great city of York.”