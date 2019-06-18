Hull-based Andrew Jackson acts for national logistics provider in Port of Liverpool investment

A Yorkshire law firm has acted for a national logistics provider in a multi-million pound port investment.

Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP advised Jenkins Shipping Company Ltd in connection with Peel Ports’ new £17m custom-built warehouse facility at the Port of Liverpool.

As part of the transaction, Jenkins has committed to take more than 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at the Port, 300,000 square feet of which will be provided by the new, state-of-the-art paper and pulp warehouse facility. The facility will provide a major increase in capacity at the Port and will allow Jenkins to increase its throughput capacity there.

Construction on the new warehouse facility is due to begin later in 2019, with completion scheduled for 2020.

Jenkins Shipping Company is a national logistics provider specialising in paper, pulp and other forest products,

Legal advice for the transaction was handled by Andrew Jackson’s Dominic Ward, Richard Mays and Stephen Unwin.

Paul O’Hare, executive chairman of Jenkins, said: “This was a complicated deal with a tight deadline. We found the team at Andrew Jackson to be professional and a pleasure to work with. Their advice was commercially focused and efficiently delivered.”

Dominic Ward, head of shipping and transport at Andrew Jackson, said: “We are delighted to have acted for our long standing client on this latest transaction, which reflects Jenkins’ continued expansion of its range of services for customers.”

Earlier this month, Andrew Jackson Solicitors advised the marine firm, SMS Towage Limited, on its acquisition of a £5m tug, as the company expands its growing fleet and invests further in the Humber ports.

Mr Ward, along with paralegal, Rebecca Hardy, advised East Yorkshire-based SMS Towage, in relation to its new tug, The Manxman, which was built by Damen Shipyards in the Netherlands.