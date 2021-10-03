Expanding: Iain Elliott, chief executive of HETA, and Joanne Lawson, the deputy chief Executive, outside the company’s headquarters in Hull.

Humberside Engineering Training Association (HETA) is planning an investment programme as it faces rising demand from employers across the North for qualified young people and for tuition to upskill the existing workforce.

It will soon announce details of an expansion which will create more places for learners, with more than 800 applying for the 200 places recently filled.

HETA is also planning to add to its board of trustees, with applications invited from people in business who can bolster the board’s skills in finance and accounting.

Iain Elliott, chief executive of HETA, said: “This has been a record-breaking year with unprecedented numbers of applications for apprenticeship and traineeship places.

“That resulted in nearly 200 young men and women commencing on programme, including over 130 apprentices beginning their training in August. The demand from employers is unparalleled and is welcome evidence that they have seen the very real benefit of recruiting apprentices as part of their succession planning strategies.”

HETA was formed in Hull in 1967 by ten companies. The charity continues to be employer-led and has expanded to open a second training centre near Grimsby, followed by a third in Scunthorpe.

The Hull headquarters relocated to purpose-built premises at Sutton Fields Industrial Estate in 1978 and again in 2018 after the company invested around £4.5m in acquiring a site in Dansom Lane.

“We work with more than 350 employers and will ensure that, despite the impact of Brexit and Covid, they have a wider talent pool of individuals with the skills required to support the sector with effective and timely succession planning,” Mr Elliott said.

