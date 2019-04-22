Hull jewellery firm Hugh Rice to move into new premises

Jeweller Hugh Rice has announced it is moving into new offices on Hull’s waterfront.

The family-run business had outgrown its previous premises in Hull city centre and has now become the latest investor in the Fruit Market quarter.

The new offices are home to Hugh Rice’s Central Support Unit, which backs up the company’s retail operations.

It accommodates the Directors’ suite, human resources, operations, finance, buying, stock control and marketing functions, with 28 staff based in the company’s new home.

Founded in 1965 by Hugh Rice, who opened the company’s first store in Hull’s George Street in 1971, the business has expanded from Hull and Beverley throughout Yorkshire and into the North East. The business now employs 350 people across 16 outlets, with most of its staff based in the stores.

Chairman Mike Rice said: “Not only does the new office provide the space to grow into, which our previous premises lacked, it has also been designed to encourage us to work more effectively as one team, with communication between departments made much easier.”