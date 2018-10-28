Hull restauranteur adds steak house to group

The team behind a well-known restaurant will launch its latest venture next month.

James MacLeod-Birch, the former director of the 1884 Dock Street Kitchen in Hull, will open Steak\1884 around the corner in Humber Street, in the regenerated Fruit Market area.

Mr MacLeod-Birch will be joined by head chef Laura Waller and deputy general manager Gary Laughton - both part of the senior management team which helped Dock Street Kitchen secure regional and national restaurant awards.

They are working towards a public opening date of Friday, November 16 for a restaurant which is inspired by the art deco interior of the new building and by the popularity of steaks at Dock Street Kitchen.

Mr MacLeod-Birch, who heads a team of around 12, said: “It will be different from anywhere else in the area.

“There are places that serve good steaks but this will be a step up.

“The building is in the style of a New steak house with its green leather and touches of art deco, and it’s just the right size to really focus on service, providing an engaging experience in an intimate environment.”

The opening of Steak\1884 will complete a reshuffle of the group’s businesses which began in June with the closure of Dock Street Kitchen.

1884 Marina Bar opened in those premises in August and will be joined next week by Barrow Boys, which opened in July and is relocating from the Humber Street property to offer larger scale entertainment and a late licence.

Cucina 1884 will open in Hessle in November as a high-end Italian restaurant with a new counter service concept.

1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, which opened as The Wilson in 2010 before a revamp in 2015, sits at the western side of Hull Marina.

Work is under way to make some alterations to the Humber Street property following the departure of Barrow Boys. The kitchen will be refitted.

The capacity of 40 plus a separate drinks area is in keeping with the compact style of the 1884 Wine and Tapas Bar and Cucina 1884.

Mr MacLeod-Birch said: “The style will be intimate and engaging, encouraging people to take their time and enjoy the food, drink and surroundings.