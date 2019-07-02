Hull set to host thousands with clean energy conference

HULL is to host a conference that will showcase the achievements and opportunities for energy, clean growth and decarbonisation in the North of England.

The Energy and Clean Growth in the Northern Powerhouse conference is the first time an event of this scale has been co-ordinated by all 11 Northern Powerhouse Local Enterprise Partnerships – the ‘NP11’ LEPs - with over 1,000 people expected to attend across three days of keynote speeches, panel discussions and seminars.

It will also feature a major exhibition, giving key organisations a platform to display their projects and discuss issues face-to-face with attendees.

This event will be hosted at Hull’s Bonus Arena on November 5-7.

It is organised by Humber LEP on behalf of the NP11, a collection of the 11 Local Enterprise Partnerships that cover the 76 Local Authorities in the North of England, and in conjunction with the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s Green GB & NI Week.

Though the full line up is yet to be finalised, the organisers are putting together a host of speakers including politicians and policy makers, leading figures from the business world, academics in the field, and media specialists.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: “The UK has shown the rest of the world that cutting emissions and prosperity can go hand in hand. This is set to continue, with the UK becoming the first major economy to legislate for net zero.

“All sectors of society and corners of the country can benefit from this shift to a greener, cleaner economy so it’s great to see business leaders from across the Northern Powerhouse coming together during Green GB & NI Week to discuss how best to seize all the opportunities of clean growth.”

Lord Haskins, Chair of the Humber LEP, said: “We are incredibly proud to be hosting this first-of-its-kind event, which is a fantastic opportunity to show the wider world what we have on offer in the Humber and across the North of England.

“This region truly is the country’s powerhouse, with energy being an absolutely vital sector which has made its home here in recent decades, but it is vital that we continue to grow this industry whilst overcoming the challenges associated with the region such as high carbon emissions and skill retention.”