Hundreds of jobs in Yorkshire under threat as M&S announces plan to close distribution centre

More than 300 jobs are under threat in Yorkshire after Marks & Spencer announced plans to close a regional distribution centre in Thorncliffe, near Sheffield.

M&S is announcing the changes as part of its transition to a nationally connected supply chain network.

The move to a national network of distribution centres will be complete next summer and is part of M&S’s work to "fix the basics of its supply chain", a spokesman said.

The statement added: "Today M&S is announcing locally the closure of its final two regional distribution centres - Long Eaton (run by DHL) and Thorncliffe (run by XPO). Each third-party logistics partner will consult with their colleagues and work with each one individually on what is best for them. 330 colleagues are impacted at Long Eaton and 332 at Thorncliffe."

M&S spokesperson said, “We’re in the early stages of changing our supply chain to address flow of product and availability for our customers. As part of this we’ll no longer be serving our stores from our Thorncliffe and Long Eaton Distribution Centres.

"Moving the operations is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but it’s an important change to help us best serve our customers as we move to a nationally connected network. Our logistics partners will be working closely with the colleagues at the sites on what is best for them.”

As part of the transition, M&S is investing in its six national distribution centres at Welham Green, Bradford, Stoke, Swindon, Thurrock and Castle Donington.

The spokesman said that Welham Green is the newest national site and opened in August last year – it consists of two buildings: one for boxed product and one for hanging items.

The spokesman added: "A major site, at 459,000sq ft, eventually Welham Green will hold one third of M&S’s retail stock. Its opening created over 700 jobs."

M&S is also investing in cost-efficient extensions to its sites in Bradford and Stoke.

