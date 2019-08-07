Hundreds of Yorkshire entrepreneurs given the chance of high level support

A total of 160 entrepreneurs are to be given the opportunity to scale and grow their businesses through an accelerator programme.

Applications are now open for October’s intake at the NatWest Accelerator in Leeds.

The accelerator takes in two cohorts of 80 entrepreneurs each year – one in April and one in October.

The process is fully funded by NatWest and the programme, which takes six months, is open to entrepreneurs of any age and at any stage of their business, including larger companies with higher turnovers.

The accelerator provides successful applicants with coaching and support and office facilities at its base on Park Cross Street, Leeds.

Vicky Acton, Entrepreneur Development Manager in Leeds, said: “We have already had some really interesting businesses apply for October intake.

“The accelerator has helped hundreds of businesses achieve national and international success and we’re keen on helping more businesses achieve their goals. Crucially, the businesses we support succeed with over 80 per cent still operating after two-years.

“Our only goal is to help entrepreneurs wherever they are in Yorkshire to succeed.”

Since its launch in 2015, nearly 800 businesses – from Fintech firms to beauty brands– have been through the programme in Leeds creating a significant number of jobs and raising millions of pounds in investment and funding through the scheme.

Former academic Dr Jackie Mulligan is currently on the programme to support the development of her digital business ShopAppy which she launched in December 2016.

The Bradford resident has developed a digital platform that enables customers to browse local businesses, book events, appointments and services, and buy products with via click and collect after the shops have closed. It is currently live in 27 towns.

Dr Mulligan said: “I came across the programme when it started in Leeds when I was at working at the university. In 2018 I went to the GBEAs and won North Services Industry category which is where I learned that the programme had evolved and could help me as small and scaling business.”

The closing date for applicants is August 26. To apply visit www.business.natwest.com.