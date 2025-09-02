Hyundai approves Colourcube as official accident repair centre in Huddersfield

Hyundai Motor UK has approved Colourcube as an official accident repair centre following a successful audit and nomination by Huddersfield’s R N Golden of Rainworth Motor Group.

The partnership brings together two family-run businesses, united by shared values, high standards and a strong commitment to customer care.

The approval follows a rigorous site audit carried out by Jason Newman, Bodyshop Network Manager at Hyundai Motor UK.

The assessment reviewed Colourcube’s facilities, equipment, work quality, repair processes and team training, confirming that the business meets Hyundai’s national standards for safety, service and repair excellence.

Liz and Mike Mayes with their Colourcube team.

Lee White, After Sales Manager at R N Golden, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Colourcube.

“They’re a trusted local partner who share our values when it comes to quality, service and looking after customers. It’s great to have them on board as an approved repairer.”

Jason Newman, Bodyshop Network Manager, who carried out the Hyundai audit on work quality, processes and equipment, added: “This partnership reflects everything we look for in a repair relationship.

“Clear communication, quality workmanship and a shared commitment to delivering the best for our customers.

“We’re proud to align the R N Golden name with Colourcube for Hyundai repairs in Halifax and Huddersfield.”

As a Hyundai Approved Accident Repair Centre, Colourcube will carry out body and paint repairs using genuine Hyundai parts, brand-approved repair techniques, and manufacturer-trained technicians, helping to maintain vehicle safety, performance, and warranty cover.

Liz Mayes, Brand and Business Development Lead at Colourcube, which she co-founded with her husband Mike, said: “This is a big milestone for us as a business. We’ve worked hard to build strong relationships and invested in further equipment to meet the highest standards, and we’re proud to now be officially part of Hyundai’s network.”

