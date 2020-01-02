I’Anson Brothers to build new £12m production facility

Hambleton District Council planners have recommended approval for North Yorkshire animal feed manufacturer I’Anson Brothers to build a new £12m production facility.

The site will be the largest investment in the firm’s 120-year history and a key part of its 2020 Vision to deliver a sustainable future for the business.

The new 23,000 sq ft mill will be built at Dalton New Bridge, the next phase of the Dalton Industrial Estate in North Yorkshire.

The facility has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible and will be one of the most technologically advanced feed mills in Europe.

The increased production capacity will enable I’Anson to meet growing demand from existing customers, secure new orders, expand its export operations and continue to be a major supplier to the agriculture sector.

I’Anson currently employs 85 people from the local community and this latest investment will maintain the existing workforce and create additional jobs at the new production facility with more expected to follow as the company grows.

It will also allow I’Anson to expand its existing network of local producers, farmers and suppliers from whom it buys a large proportion of its raw materials for manufacture.

Planning officers at Hambleton District Council have recommended approval of the plans and the final decision goes before Planning Committee councillors on January 9.

Chairman and managing director Chris I’Anson said: “Hambleton Council has a four-year plan for the district called ‘Place to Grow’ in which it says it wants to be a place where businesses ‘grow their reach from local to global’.

“That certainly describes our company which was founded 120 years ago in Masham to serve local farmers, but which now also exports to around 40 countries worldwide.

“We were keen to retain our historic links with our local customers and suppliers along with Masham and the surrounding communities so the Dalton New Bridge site provided a perfect solution.”