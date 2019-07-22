Iceland supermarket boss says it still has a mountain to climb on its plastics pledge

The boss of Iceland has admitted the group still has a “mountain to climb” on its plastic-free pledge after it was forced back to the drawing board on two key trials.

The eco-friendly supermarket had to reintroduce plastic packaging across its bananas this summer - equating to 10 million plastic bags a year - after its paper band replacement failed to live up to hopes. In May, Iceland also scrapped a plastic-free greengrocer trial that was running in Liverpool after just three months following a 20 per cent plunge in sales as loose produce and alternative packaging failed to resonate with local shoppers.

But Richard Walker, managing director of the frozen food chain and son of founder and chairman Sir Malcolm Walker, has come out fighting despite the challenges in its promise last year to eliminate plastic from its own label products by 2023.

Mr Walker opened up on the problems the group has faced and said he has not given up on the ill-fated trials.

It is launching its latest efforts for new plastic-free banana packaging this week, with a trial across 20 stores from July 24.

It is also planning a new plastic-free greengrocer initiative that will run across more than 30 stores later this year, which will be focused on pre-packed produce rather than loose items in response to customer feedback from the failed trail.

Mr Walker said: “This is all part of the process - we’ve got to keep experimenting.”

“It’s good to be upfront and open about the challenges.”